How to treat chronic constipation

When over the counter help doesn’t seem to be enough, sufferers of chronic constipation should seek medical care.

It's a topic that many Americans suffer from, but rarely want to talk about - constipation.

Most of the time low fiber or lack of water in the diet is to blame, but some patients still have issues that require more serious care.

Constipation is defined as infrequent bowel movements or difficult passage of stools that persists for several weeks or longer. It's generally described as having fewer than three bowel movements a week.

There are some easy at-home treatments to help with constipation.

"Start off with taking some fiber supplements and stool softeners. Also, they can try some products like Miralax or Clearx, and if that does not help they should try some magnesium base products like milk of magnesia or Magnesium Citrate," said Dr. Gokul Subhas, a Colorectal Surgeon.

Patients needing this treatment for more than a couple of months or a higher dose of OTC medicine should visit a colorectal doctor to make sure it isn't something more serve.

Subhas says he first checks the patient’s electrolytes and hormone levels. From there, the surgeon would do a colon transit study.

"We make them swallow a pill that has some markers. We do CDL x-rays on day one, day three, day five, day seven; see how the markers are progressing. That will give us an idea whether it's a generalized problem in their whole colon or if it’s a specific area that's causing the problem," said Subhas.

Depending on the outcome, the surgeon still may need to perform more testing.

For serve constipation, there are two routes of treatment: taking out a portion of the colon or altering the physiology of the rectum.

Subhas says it's important, to be honest with your doctor about your condition, to get the necessary treatment.

"So rather than hiding it or suffering and going through bad phases; a lot of people have pelvic pain and abdominal pain, it's better that you openly disclose your condition and get treatment," said Subhas.

Only about 5 percent of the population suffer from severe constipation. Some medications can also cause constipation. So, having an open and honest dialogue with your doctor can help avoid needless suffering.

It's best to go to your doctor and get treatment, rather than suffer in silence which could cause complications later on.

