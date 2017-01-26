Zika virus showing new symptoms in infants

One of the infants being studied by neurogeneticist Dr. William Dobyns of Seattle Children's. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

Doctor William Dobyns is a Pediatric Neurogeneticist at Seattle Children's who both treats and studies microcephaly -- a condition where a baby's head size is abnormally small.

It's a birth defect that has been linked to the Zika virus -- a mosquito-borne illness that can be passed from pregnant mother to fetus.

"Congenital Zika Syndrome, that is, the effects of Zika on unborn babies is very very real, it's very very severe, and it's not going away," Dobyns said.

Dr. Dobyns is currently working with doctors in Brazil, studying babies impacted by the spread of Zika.

"Suddenly it's exploded from not being known to being a common disorder within the space of a year."

And they've made some new discoveries that have sobering implications:

"When I started working on this early last year, we suspected there would be less severely affected kids, and we were recently able to prove it."

"We report a series of 13 children who had clear evidence of congenital Zika syndrome, proven by testing, who had normal head size at birth."

What this means is there may be many more babies out there who look normal, but whose brain scans reveal they have Zika.

“It's just frightening...and they're severe. So no matter how many there are, then the question is, okay, are there even more?" said Dobyns.

Doctors are also finding that as these babies grow, they develop even more problems:

"And the newest abnormality that's not in the literature is water on the brain or hydrocephalus. That's the newest complication of this that the doctors in Brazil were not seeing in the first 3 to 6 months, but that they are now seeing now that the babies are getting to be 6 and 12 months," Dobyns said.

Dr. Dobyns says we are just beginning to see the impact of Zika's potentially global reach.

"More is coming. So clearly we need to get on top of this as soon as possible."

By studying its impacts and sounding the alarm, he hopes to eventually put an end to the ever-growing rash of devastating birth defects caused by this virus.

"Ultimately there needs to be a vaccine for young women to prevent them from getting Zika virus. How long will that take, I don't know.

"We have the technology, but it's not simple technology, and it's likely to take several years. The more money that's thrown at the problem, the faster that's going to happen.” Dobyns concluded.

Copyright 2016 KING