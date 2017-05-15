Swedish Hospital's pediatric therapy center combines therapies

4-year-old Jakob plays in the ball pit to develop motor skills as part of Swedish Hospital's pediatric therapy program. (Photo: KING)

Swedish Hospital's pediatric therapy program brings all disciplines into one center, helping kids with long-term disabilities get the care they need.

A parent of a child with special needs can find physical, speech, and occupational therapy all in one place. They help kids with autism, communication delays, orthopedic conditions, and sports injuries, among others.

Swedish Pediatric Therapy Services at First Hill says their goal is to help these kids grow into adulthood helping them achieve a level of independence.

The pediatric therapy center helps children recover from serious injuries or overcome some of the complications of long-term disabilities.

The best part? It's all geared towards kids from brightly colored rooms to a ball pit that teaches motor skill development.

It's a facility built for children of all ages, from newborn to teen, to kids in between, like 4-year-old Jakob, who is a regular at the facility with his mom.

"I have no doubt he'll walk. I have no doubt he will ski, have no doubt he will ride a bike," said Jakob's mom Kish Lindberg.

Each child has an individualized plan to meet their specific goals, according to physical therapists at the facility.

They say no goal is too big or too small. Jakob's goal is to ride a big bike. He's working his way up to that by riding a tricycle.

Physical therapists say that having a long-term disability doesn't have to mean living with mom or dad forever. They even have a "teaching kitchen" for kids who are getting ready to go off to college, heading out on their own for the very first time.

