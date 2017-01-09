How to fit a winter sports helmet

You’ve got the skies or sled, a warm coat and gloves, but if you’re participating in winter sports you need a proper safety helmet.

With plenty of snow in the mountains and even in your backyard, it’s a great time of year to take your family outdoors and play in the snow.

Seattle Children’s hospital wants to remind parents that having proper safety equipment is just as important as a good coat and gloves. They're helping out with a winter sports helmet fitting and giveaway Sunday morning.

Gavin Leahy, 11, loves skiing, but he and his parents know that having the right helmet is very important.

“It’s important to wear a helmet so you don’t get a concussion,” Leahy said.

Coordinator of the Kohl’s Cares helmet safety program Carly Walsh hopes parents will lead by example.

“When you wear a helmet when you’re skiing, sledding or snowboarding you can cut the possibility of a head injury by half,” said Walsh.

Last month, with the help of Kohl’s department stores, free winter sports helmets were distributed during the December Seattle Children’s helmet fitting event. They’re providing expert help on how to adjust your own safety helmet properly.

“You wear a warm jacket to keep yourself warm, but a helmet is part of that equipment, and it shouldn’t be an afterthought. Our commitment is to make that easily accessible, so we’ll bring you the helmet, come to our helmet fittings and we have one for you,” said Walsh.

Seattle Children’s experts say it’s important that you do not wear a beanie or hat under the helmet, as that can cause the helmet to fit improperly. They say modern winter sports helmets have insulation built in that will keep you warm while you’re out having fun.

Having the right safety equipment is the first step, but the main objective during Sunday’s event is to educate kids and parents on what proper winter sports helmet adjustment and fitting is all about.

For a guide to helmet fitting visit makesurethehelmetfits.org.

Copyright 2016 KING