Seattle Children's gives tips on preventing household poisoning

Photo: Thinkstock.

Every day, 300 children will go to the emergency room after being poisoned at home. Two of those children will die.

But not every household poisoning is life threatening.

Busy babies are a nightmare for parents trying to keep their children safe from chemicals, cleaners, and medicines.

"Kids are curious and explore the world with their mouths in addition to their hands and eyes," said Suzan Mazor, a pediatrician at Seattle Children's hospital.

Mazor says because children spend most of their time at home, nothing is ever off limits. She says if there is anything accessible at their level you can assume that they may be able to get into it.

Mazor is an emergency room doctor at Seattle Children's who has experienced all levels of childhood poisoning from serious health effects to lesser reactions that don't always need medical attention. She says if a child displays symptoms, is ill or not breathing to call 911 right away.

However, if there are no symptoms but you are still concerned about what your child got into, Mazor suggests parents log onto PoisonHelp.org.

"Instead of just putting this in a random search website, we are hoping that they use poison help...They answer five questions about how the child is doing, other symptoms the child may have, and then press search, and then the next screen that comes up give them advice of whether they should call 911, call the poison center, or if it's something that's going to give them no problem," said Mazor.

As the holidays approach she also offers advice for visiting grandparents or family members who may not be used to tiny hands exploring everything.

"When people come to your home and they have a hand bag or purse or a suitcase that was a really fun area for toddlers to explore and a lot of times people have their pills in an easily accessible pillbox that's not necessarily child resistant," said Mazor.

There are four big dangers you have to be aware of in your house. The first is the concern over laundry detergent pods, which can be deadly. Second, Dust Off, specifically with teenagers abusing them to get high. Number three on the list are energy drinks, which are very dangerous for toddlers because it's just too much caffeine for their little bodies. And finally Icy Hot, because there's a similar ingredient to aspirin in that, and it can be dangerous to young children.

© 2017 KING-TV