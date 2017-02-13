Seattle Children's develops tool to ease cleft palate surgery

The PACT Retractor is an original design by Dr. Richard Hopper and the Seattle Children’s Craniofacial Surgical Team for use in African hospitals during cleft palate corrective surgeries.

It’s an image that most people are familiar with, but not one we tend to look at for too long: a child with a cleft palate.

In most of the world, it’s a physical defect that is repaired in the first few years of life. But in Africa, access to surgical care is not commonplace.

Dr. Richard Hopper, surgical director of Seattle Children’s Craniofacial Center, has spent quite a bit of time in Africa, along with many others from the Craniofacial Center. It's led to one of their most clever innovations - the PACT Retractor.

“The chance of having a cleft palate in Africa is roughly the same as having a cleft palate in North America," said Hopper. "Originally we didn’t think it was as common. But what the African researchers are starting to realize is that there are probably are a lot of babies that don’t survive because of the cleft palate or are not supported to survive by the communities.”

Children born with a cleft palate or lip face a cascade of problems. The most urgent is not being able to eat or drink enough.

In western hospitals, there are often teams of specialized doctors who each play a role in fixing the deformity, but in Africa, families often travel many miles to get only limited medical care. There just aren’t enough doctors.

That's why Seattle Children’s partnered with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Ghana, to form PACT, Partners in African Cleft Training.

Since 2007, Seattle Children’s Craniofacial teams have traveled to Ghana, Ethiopia, and Nigeria to treat cleft lip and palate and have trained more than 90 African surgeons from seven different African nations.

“When I was first in Ghana and working with the PATH program, it was part of a Seattle Children’s project," Hopper said. "We found one of the greatest needs was in training doctors with the cleft palate surgery. It’s a very technical surgery, and you need a lot of education before you can do it safely. But unfortunately it’s in a very small mouth, you need very good lighting, and you need to have the trainees see it over and over again before they can do it."

When Hopper sees a problem, he begins to look for answers. He has a reputation for getting things done. Just ask the family of 9-year-old Hanna Schow of Idaho. Schow was born with Treacher Collins disease, which restricted her breathing ability from birth.

To help Schow and other children, Hopper developed and performed a breakthrough surgery that allowed her facial bone structure to slowly pivot forward, growing new bone along the way that would clear a path so she could breathe naturally.

The cleft palate problem in Africa found Hopper working with design engineers and precision metal shops. How could he help surgeons and children in Africa?

“My role was to try to find a device that would let an African surgeon in Africa do a cleft palate surgery safely with all the needs that a surgeon in North America would have," Hopper said. "So what this is, is something that is a very cost effective to make. It’s made out of one piece sheet of metal, so everything is just laser cut and then just folded."

He’s talking about a surgical retractor, a device that would hold a child’s cheeks, jaws, and tongue out of the way while surgery is performed

“We need something that the African surgeons could afford," Hopper said. "The parts are interchangeable, so that if a piece goes missing, which is very common in the African environment, it could be replaced very quickly with another piece. And it needed to be very strong and durable. Not something that would fall apart because it goes through a lot of use."

Medical devices tend to be complicated and expensive. Hopper says in African hospitals you can usually find a room with hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical equipment rendered worthless, because a fuse or a battery or light bulb burned out, and doctors don’t have access to a replacement.

Hopper knew that anything he had to offer needed to be almost unbreakable, inexpensive, and easy to fix with interchangeable parts.

It's also important for the trainee to be able to see what you’re doing, and that’s where the PACT Retractor excelled, because during cleft surgery, it’s difficult to get near the patient. There’s usually only enough room for the surgeon and those assisting. This makes it difficult for trainees to get close enough to see inside a child’s tiny mouth.

Hopper’s team decided to attach a camera to the retractor so the trainees could watch the procedure.

“We started with the technology that’s available in our operating rooms, endoscopes and different scopes, but they’re hundreds of thousands of dollars and completely unrealistic,” said Hopper.

The team looked for a cheaper and more durable alternative and found it.

“Anytime someone wants to look behind a computer and check a serial number, the engineer will use a borescope, so it’s something that’s designed to be working in the field, something that’s designed to be strong and rugged,” said Hopper.

The borescope became the perfect partner for the new PACT retractor. It's strong and durable for the African environment and able to transmit the camera's picture to surgical trainees to watch and record on their smartphones or tablets via wifi.

“This retractor, even though it’s quite a small piece of metal, doesn’t seem like a big deal, but what it does to the African team is that it creates a level of energy and teamwork that can be built around this device,” said Hopper.

The retractor costs less than $100, and the borescope is under $200. It’s reusable and should last for years.

The life of a surgeon in Africa is extremely hard. Their life expectancy is lower than the life expectancy of the average population in Africa, because of the long hours, stress, and poor working environments. So to create something that makes their job just a little bit easier and gives a needed boost to the medical teams and better results for the kids in Africa was a big accomplishment.

“It took us almost 10 years not just to come up with the device, but to really learn from our African friends what the African teams really need and what would work in Africa,” said Hopper.

Hopper says that he could never develop something like the PACT Retractor in isolation. It took the shared energy and resources of Seattle Children’s Craniofacial program, which nurtures ideas and eventually spun off to direct care for local kids.

“I have to say that the pictures we’re getting inside the mouth are better than we’ve been able to achieve in North America, so you’ll be seeing me in Seattle using this device quite a bit,” said Hopper.

