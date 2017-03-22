Seattle author's book explores health and parenting

Bonnie Rochman's new book The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids—And the Kids We Have, was published Feb. 28. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison)

While researching her book, The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids – And the Kids We Have, author Bonnie Rochman found five reasons why parents and potential parents should consider opting for prenatal testing:

1. You are an eyes-wide-open kind of person who likes gathering lots of information.

2. You don’t like surprises.

3. You are open to test results changing the course of your prenatal care.

4. You want peace of mind – at any cost.

5. You have a tolerance for risk and uncertainty.

You can learn more about genetic testing by listening to the Seattle Mama Doc podcast or by reading Rochman’s book, The Gene Machine: How Genetic Technologies Are Changing the Way We Have Kids – And the Kids We Have, on bonnierochman.com or Amazon.

Rochman writes about parenting and health for publications including the New York Times Magazine and the Wall Street Journal. She is a former parenting columnist for Time.com and staff writer for Time magazine.

Other resources

