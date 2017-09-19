New study on opioid addiction among kids

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
From wildfires to snow at Crystal Mountain
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Could social media bring Misty Copsey home?
-
Relief and healing for mayor's accuser
-
7.1 earthquake in central Mexico
-
Program targets homeless students
-
12-ton steel beam falls off semi on I-90
-
Warren Moon's first take on 49ers-Seahawks
-
Pres. Trump: We will 'totally destroy North Korea' if attacked
-
Purdue asks judge to dismiss Everett oxy case
More Stories
-
Mexico quake picked up on Washington seismometersSep 19, 2017, 1:58 p.m.
-
Possible tornado damages barns in Linn CountySep 19, 2017, 4:41 p.m.
-
Buying a home? Loftium gives thousands for a…Sep 19, 2017, 5:56 p.m.