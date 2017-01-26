Music is medicine for kids

Music therapy with Abby (Photo: KING5)

SEATTLE - The simple strum of a guitar strengthens the arm of physical therapy patient, Abby. Not the arm in a cast, the other one making music.

“We are moving the arm that she has a hard time moving,” said music therapist, David Knott.

Knott conducts Abby through a series of exercises, like banging a drum, to give her arm a workout. But, when it's this fun playing instruments, Abby doesn't know she's participating in a therapy session prescribed by her doctor at Seattle Children's.

“I hope it's entertaining,” said Knott. “But, beyond it being fun, we also look at what can be functional about using music in this setting. “The idea is you are forcing use with their affected arm or affected side and this causes changes in the brain which causes functional improvement.”

In another area of the hospital, patients move to the beat of a different drummer. In a jam session with Betsy Hartman, music not only entertains 2-year-old Justin. It keeps him active during cancer treatment.

“When he first came to the hospital he was really, really scared,” explained Hartman. “Now he is ready to play at the drop of a hat.”

Hartman is also a music therapist at Seattle Children's. She's assigned to the cancer care unit.

“The bonus of music is that it has this ability to get to the soul,” said Hartman. “You feel comfortable or relaxed or taken care of. I had one kid describe it to me as the music gives me a hug.”



It brings comfort to Stu Winter. Learning to play the song "Stand By Me" with Hartman on the ukulele reminds him of family.



“It makes me feel like I am playing at home with my sisters,” said Winter.



What Stu learns from Hartman, he can revisit when no one else is around.

“So, my goal with him is to equip him with the tools and abilities to play an instrument so he can have an outlet, an independent outlook, so I don't even have to be with him,” said Hartman.



Every note played delivers a resounding dose of medicine, and that's music to everyone's ear.



The music therapy program relies on donations to keep going. If you would like to help out, click here.

