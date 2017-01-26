Immunotherapy innovations at Seattle Children's: Changing the story on disease

Dr. David Rawlings developed a personal interest in the immune system when he was headmaster at Kenyan high school in his 20’s. His students were frequently absent due to malaria – Rawlings even contracted it himself:

“I got malaria, I think four times total,” Rawlings recalled.

Today, Rawlings directs the Center for Immunity and Immunotherapies at Seattle Children’s Research Institute – studying the healing ability most of us were born with:

“I think that's the beauty of the immune system, it's a balancing act,” said Rawlings. “If you understand what pushes it out of balance, you can push it back into balance. And that’s what we learned to do with some drugs, and that's what we're trying to do now with cell therapies.”

This cutting edge cell therapy research focuses on curing diseases by editing a patient’s genes to get them to behave in a way that resists illness on a cellular level.

“Now we're kind of building little therapeutic engines which we can give to people, which are cell therapies, and these are like living therapies, and one of the advantages is if they do what we want them to do, they also continue to do it. We don't have to keep giving a drug over and over again.”

Gene editing is going to change the story for certain illnesses, like HIV, and type 1 diabetes, by turning a patient’s cells into what Dr. Rawlings calls ‘living drugs’.

Here’s how it works:

Patient stem cells are removed in the hospital.

In the lab, they are operated on with tools developed at Seattle Children’s.

The faulty gene sequence gets replaced with a functional copy.

Stem cells with the edited gene multiply.

Then the corrected stem cells are returned to the patient in the hospital.

Right now researchers are at the beginning stage of developing pre-clinical data for human trials – which Dr. Rawlings estimates will take place in 3 to 5 years since the safety of this procedure is critically important. And this editing may eventually change the big picture for certain diseases.

“This type of treatment is going to work for lots of different immune diseases we think. And there's still a lot more to be done. Support of the type of work we're doing here and other places in the country is really important,” Rawlings concluded.

