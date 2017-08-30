How to help children deal with disaster

Flood victims arrive at Channelview High School gym which has been turned in to an evacuation shelter following flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Channelview, Texas. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Pediatrician Dr. Don Shifrin has been caring for kids for the last 40 years. He's seen almost everything, but nothing can prepare doctor or patient for the kind of destruction we're seeing now in Houston.

Shifrin says the children displaced by the flooding have had all their comfort and security stripped away from them and are searching for security. While parents are also dealing with the same loss, he suggests making kids feel as secure as possible by letting them know everything will be ok and return to routine as soon as possible.

Also, he cautions parents to be careful what they are watching on TV, because children don't know how far Seattle is from Houston, and the images might be very frightening for kids.

Check out ready.gov/kids for more information on how to better care for our children in times of trauma.

