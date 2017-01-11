Folic acid instrumental to healthy births
The CDC and Seattle Children's want women of child bearing age to take a supplement to make sure they have enough folic acid in their body before getting pregnant. They say it can help prevent major birth defects in a baby's brain and spine.
KING 6:03 PM. PST January 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories
-
Wide-ranging news conference finds Trump confident,…Jan 11, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
Trump won't drop ownership of businessJan 11, 2017, 8:58 a.m.
-
Why is Portland so much colder than Seattle?Jan 11, 2017, 10:07 a.m.