Teething tablet dangers prompts FDA warning

The FDA is warning parents not to use homeopathic teething remedies after reports of adverse effects, including death and seizures.

Teething tablets marketed by various companies are no longer for sale in the U.S. But there is concern that some people may still have them in their medicine cabinets or diaper bags.

The FDA first expressed their concerns in 2010, began testing the tablets and recently released the results of their analysis.

The FDA's investigation found there were inconsistent doses of a substance known as belladonna in these tablets that far exceeded the claims on the label.

Belladonna is also known as deadly nightshade. It can alter the consciousness of the babies, cause difficulty breathing and seizures in some cases.

So what can you do to help your baby deal with pain?

Seattle Children's Doctor Michelle Terry says if you see that the baby is fussy or his or her gums are a little swollen, you can do simple measures that don't involve medications or drugs to alleviate some of that discomfort.

"You can rub your babies gums with your finger, or a little washcloth friction pressure may help the pain. You can give the baby something hard to chew," said Terry.

Dr. Terry says if the baby is really fussy you can give the baby some acetaminophen, but always consult your own doctor first. She also busted some myths like putting teething rings in the freezer. Dr. Terry says it’s a bad idea because it can damage the gums and cause even more pain.

