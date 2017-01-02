Calif. law requires rear-facing car seats for kids under 2

A new law in 2017 says parents in California have to keep their babies rear-facing until 2 years old.
What are the car seat laws in Washington state?
Washington state law requires a child who is less than 8 years of age or 4-foot-9 to be properly restrained in a child booster seat when both lap and shoulder belts are available.
Infants are to ride in rear-facing infant seats until they are 1 years old or weigh 20 pounds.
In 2011, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended parents to keep their toddlers in rear-facing car seats until they are 2-years-old, or until they reach the maximum height and weight for their seat.
