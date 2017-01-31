Ask Dr. Swanson: Teen tobacco use in Washington State

. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson of Seattle Children's hospital describes the current state of tobacco use in Washington, along with the toll is has on young smokers and what people can do to help.

Overview:

• Traditional cigarette use has dropped 6.5 percent in high school students between 2011 and 2015

• E-cigarette use has increased 900 percent in high school students between 2011 and 2015

• Flavored e-cigarette use by teens and young adults exceeds rates among older adults





Risk:

• Nicotine can damage the developing teen brain and lead to addiction

• The use of ALL tobacco products, including cigarettes and vapor products containing nicotine lead to lifelong addiction

• Nine out of 10 adult cigarette smokers first tried smoking when they were 18

• A majority of kids receive their cigarettes and vapor products from older friends





Calls for Action:

• Washington House Bill #1054 would increase purchasing age from 18 to 21

• Each year, smoking-related illnesses costs Washingtonians $2.8 billion ($800+ per household in taxes)

Resources:

• New Surgeon General Interactive Site on E-Cigs

• CDC Parent Tip Sheet For Talking To Kids

• Seattle Mama Doc Blog On Vaping and Cigarette Use

• Contact your elected state leadership

