Ask Dr. Swanson: Life-threatening allergies

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson of Seattle Children’s shares preparation steps to combat severe allergic reactions in your child.

Anaphylaxis Overview

- Anaphylaxis is a potentially life-threatening, severe allergic reaction

- Symptoms include itchy skin, hives, shortness of breath, swelling of lips/tongue, etc.

- Foods, insect stings, and medicines are the most common causes of anaphylaxis

- Epinephrine should be given right away in the thigh. Then call 911.

AAP New Anaphylaxis Plan

- The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that families create a written plan for those at risk of anaphylaxis

- The plan guides patients, families, caregivers, and schools in the event that a child has an allergic reaction

Written action plans can:

- improve outcomes for asthma

- reduce the frequency and severity of reactions

- improve knowledge of anaphylaxis and epinephrine autoinjectors

- reduce anxiety of patients and caregivers

Resources

