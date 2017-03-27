Ask Dr. Swanson: Kinship and pediatric practice

Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Custom)

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson from Seattle Children's hospital shares tips about caring for the health of children in foster care or kinship care.

Background

- 400,000+ children in the US are in foster care / 10,000+ children in Washington.

- 30 percent of foster children are living with extended family in kinship care.

- 44 percent of families providing kinship care are below the federal poverty level.

Kinship and Healthcare

- Most kinship care families are not connected to child welfare or other formal services.

- 21 percent of children in kinship care had no health insurance in 2012.

- The needs of children raised by kin versus biological parents are different and should be treated as such.



What to Know

- Know who has consenting authority for nonemergency health care (immunizations, screenings, dental care, etc.).

- Have a pediatrician evaluate the child’s developmental, educational, and emotional status.

- Ask your pediatrician for guidance and resources including health insurance, legal support, and other social services specific to kinship care.

Helpful Resources

- Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) – Relatives Caring for Kids

- American Academy of Pediatrics – Health Care Standards

- Healthychildren.org – Health Care for Children in Foster and Kindship Care

- AAP – Fostering Health: Health Care for Children and Adolescents in Foster Care

