Ask Dr. Swanson: Kinship and pediatric practice

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson from Seattle Children's hospital shares tips about caring for the health of children in foster care or kinship care.
Background
- 400,000+ children in the US are in foster care / 10,000+ children in Washington.
- 30 percent of foster children are living with extended family in kinship care.
- 44 percent of families providing kinship care are below the federal poverty level.
Kinship and Healthcare
- Most kinship care families are not connected to child welfare or other formal services.
- 21 percent of children in kinship care had no health insurance in 2012.
- The needs of children raised by kin versus biological parents are different and should be treated as such.
What to Know
- Know who has consenting authority for nonemergency health care (immunizations, screenings, dental care, etc.).
- Have a pediatrician evaluate the child’s developmental, educational, and emotional status.
- Ask your pediatrician for guidance and resources including health insurance, legal support, and other social services specific to kinship care.
Helpful Resources
- Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) – Relatives Caring for Kids
- American Academy of Pediatrics – Health Care Standards
- Healthychildren.org – Health Care for Children in Foster and Kindship Care
- AAP – Fostering Health: Health Care for Children and Adolescents in Foster Care
