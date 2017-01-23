Ask Dr. Swanson: Flu epidemic

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on the flu epidemic in Washington state - how bad is it, when do you need to go to the emergency room, and when should you go to your pediatrician.
Washington State flu update
- Washington Department of Health: 76 people have died of the flu this season. It’s at “epidemic” levels
- Two children have died
- Pierce County: 20 deaths
- King County: 11 deaths
- Snohomish County: 18 deaths
Emergency room vs. primary care doctor
- Many hospitals are reporting high census and ER/ED rooms are full
- If you have dehydration concerns, go to the ER/ED
- If you have breathing concerns, go to the ER/ED
- Fevers, go to your pediatrician/primary care
- Vomiting, go to your pediatrician/primary care
Flu vaccine
- Not too late to get vaccinated
- This year’s match is projected to be in the 60-70 percent effective range
- No nasal spray this year
- Flu vaccination also may make your illness milder if you do get sick
Helpful Resources
Seattle Mama Doc video on 2016-17 flu
Washington Department of Health Flu
CDC 2016-17 flu FAQ
