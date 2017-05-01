Ask Dr. Swanson: Bullying

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson of Seattle Children's hospital on the effects of bullying and tips to help children overcome it.
Two sides of bullying statistics
- Prevalence has generally decreased from 2005-14
- Bullying is still a problem: 13.4 percent – 28.8 percent of students reported experiencing bullying in the past month; about 50 percent reported witnessing bullying, according to an AAP study
- Remains one of the largest influences on child development and health, learning, and feelings of safety at school
Effects of bullying
- Depression, loneliness, and anxiety
- Low self-esteem
- Headaches, stomachaches, tiredness, and poor eating
- Absent from/dislike of school and poorer school performance
- Suicidality
Overcoming bullying – Tips for parents of bullied kids
- Tell them to not react to the bullying/don’t give into their demands
- Encourage them to form strong friendships
- Communicate with teachers, school counselors, and/or the principal
- Let the principal/teacher talk to the bully – try not to get involved as a parent
- Involve your pediatrician
Resources
- AAP Study – Ten-year trends in bullying and related attitudes among Fourth to 12th-graders
- AAP Study – Tackling bullying: Grounds for encouragement and sustained focus
- Seattle Children’s – Bully report describes effects on child development, need for cyberbullying monitoring
- Healthy Children – How you can help your child avoid and address bullying
- Healthy Children – Bullying: It’s not ok
