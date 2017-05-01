Ask Dr. Swanson: Bullying

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photos)

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson of Seattle Children's hospital on the effects of bullying and tips to help children overcome it.

Two sides of bullying statistics

- Prevalence has generally decreased from 2005-14

- Bullying is still a problem: 13.4 percent – 28.8 percent of students reported experiencing bullying in the past month; about 50 percent reported witnessing bullying, according to an AAP study

- Remains one of the largest influences on child development and health, learning, and feelings of safety at school

Effects of bullying

- Depression, loneliness, and anxiety

- Low self-esteem

- Headaches, stomachaches, tiredness, and poor eating

- Absent from/dislike of school and poorer school performance

- Suicidality

Overcoming bullying – Tips for parents of bullied kids

- Tell them to not react to the bullying/don’t give into their demands

- Encourage them to form strong friendships

- Communicate with teachers, school counselors, and/or the principal

- Let the principal/teacher talk to the bully – try not to get involved as a parent

- Involve your pediatrician



Resources

- AAP Study – Ten-year trends in bullying and related attitudes among Fourth to 12th-graders

- AAP Study – Tackling bullying: Grounds for encouragement and sustained focus

- Seattle Children’s – Bully report describes effects on child development, need for cyberbullying monitoring

- Healthy Children – How you can help your child avoid and address bullying

- Healthy Children – Bullying: It’s not ok

© 2017 KING-TV