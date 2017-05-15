Ask Dr. Swanson: ADHD and driving

Photo: Thinkstock.

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson of Seattle Children's hospital shares recent finding about how ADHD can affect teens while driving.

Distracted driving and teens

- 15- to 20-year-old drivers constitute 6.4 percent of all drivers, 10 percent of all motor vehicle traffic deaths, and 14 percent of all police-reported crashes resulting in injuries

- Driving is most dangerous during the first six months that a driver is behind the wheel

- A well-known distraction is texting and driving, which involves three distractions: Visual (eyes averted), manual (hands preoccupied), and cognitive (thoughts elsewhere)

ADHD

- Affects 5 percent to 7 percent of children and adolescents

- One of the most common mental health problems in adults

- ADHD can be a cognitive distraction, but can also lead to visual distractions and manual distractions

Recent study findings

- Study included more than 2.3 million U.S. patients with ADHD

- Untreated ADHD patients had the highest risk of a car crash

- Men with ADHD were 38 percent less likely to have a car crash event when taking medication

- Women with ADHD were 42 percent less likely to have a car crash even when taking medication

Know the risks

- Car crashes result in approximately 33,000 deaths and 2.8 million injuries per year

- Adolescents are 4 times more likely to be involved in a car crash than drivers older than 20 years of age

- Performance of a secondary task can increase the risk of a crash, because it is cognitively demanding



Resources

- JAMA Study 2017: Association between medication use for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and risk of motor vehicle crashes

- JAMA Study 2013: Impact of distraction on the driving performance of adolescents with and without attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

- New England Journal of Medicine: Distracted driving and risk of road crashes among novice and experienced drivers

- Seattle Mama Doc blog: Texting and driving again

