Where do Washington Republicans stand on health care bill?

. (Photo: Phil Walter, Getty Images)

President Donald Trump traveled to the Capitol Tuesday to try and close the deal, 48 hours before the GOP health care bill is expected to get a vote on the House floor.

On Wednesday, the bill goes through its final committee hearing, following proposed changes made late Monday night to try and win over some of the Republicans who have been critical of the plan.

Related: GOP leaders pile on sweeteners to sell Obamacare repeal via POLITICO

House Republicans need 216 votes to pass, meaning they cannot afford to lose more than 21 votes.

However, a new NBC News list indicates at least 26 Republicans are either a “no,” or leaning no.

Washington Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-3rd District, have not responded to requests asking how they plan to vote.

“There are legitimate concerns about how this bill would impact children's hospitals, low-income and older people that must be addressed," Herrera Beutler said last week in a statement.

Her office has not updated its statement or responded to requests for statements this week.

Congressman Dave Reichert, R-8th District, voted for the version of the bill that passed through the Ways and Means Committee. His office also says he’s currently a “yes.”



Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the fourth ranking Republican in the House, has been on a media campaign to sell the plan. She’s indicated that she’s confident it will have the votes to pass.

“We’re ready, and we’re eager to get this to the Senate,” said Rep. McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, speaking at a leadership news conference on Tuesday.

“President Trump is a man of action, and the people have demanded action of us. We promised that we would repeal and replace Obamacare, and that’s what we’re doing this week,” she said. “Doing nothing is not an option. Obamacare is collapsing, and we’re on a rescue mission.”

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress, including Washington’s Senators are calling out the additional proposed changes to the bill, pushed by conservatives, including new amendments that target Medicaid funding.

The changes include a provision allowing states to impose a voluntary work requirement for certain, able-bodied Medicaid beneficiaries. Another amendment would allow states to opt to receive federal funding as a block grant, meaning a fixed amount of federal funding each year.

“The House bill represents a very dangerous precedent for health care in the United States of America,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., speaking at a news conference Tuesday. “This is not a smart policy and will cost shift to the states to pick up for the money that the federal government is no longer covering. I wish I could get a famous rapper from Seattle here, Mr. Macklemore, because this truly is a heist.”

Sen. Patty Murray, ranking member of the Senate health committee, also issued the following statement:

“If President Trump and House Republicans think the path to passing Trumpcare is by trying to window-dress the fact that this law ends Medicaid as we know it, throws tens of millions of people off of care, and causes premiums to spike, they are just plain wrong. They’re doubling down on breaking their promises about ensuring everyone is covered to try to appease their extreme base, and workers and families are going to see right through it.”

Meanwhile, Republican leadership, in an effort to win over Republican moderates and centrists, proposed an amendment that would instruct the Senate to take up the issue of setting aside additional funding for tax credits to help older Americans.

Reichert referenced the change in a new statement:

“As part of an effort to move the American Health Care Act forward and help older Americans get the support they need, the Ways and Means Committee made changes to the bill to provide additional funding flexibility for the Senate to make further policy improvements, which should include an increase in their tax credits. With a current system that is failing, my priority is to provide families and individuals in our region with a health care solution that increases access to more affordable, patient-centered care while protecting vulnerable populations, those with pre-existing conditions, and young adults who wish to stay on their parents’ plans."

Copyright 2017 KING