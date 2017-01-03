Brothers lose nearly 350 pounds, inspire others to get healthy

Photo: David Cowan Jr, (Photo: KING)

PUYALLUP - If you met David and Andre Cowan today, you’d have no clue they used to struggle with their health. David topped the scales at 435 pounds but says he probably weighed more and just didn’t take the time find out the truth.

“I set a goal to be at 250 by my birthday this year and I went to 248 by my birthday last year-- which is a whole year early,” says David. “I didn’t expect it to come off that quick.”

David started his weight loss journey in 2014 and along the way convinced his brother Andre to join in.

“I was kind of hesitant,” said Andre. “I was the type of person that was like, ‘Ah, I don’t need to do it.’”

In fact, Andre did need to do it. He had high blood pressure and weighed 320 pounds at his highest recorded weight.

“I’ve been off my medication for about 18 months now and I feel great,” said Andre.

The two didn’t use shortcuts or gimmicks. They say they tracked what they ate and lifted weights every day for at least 30 minutes. Cardio is an addition but it’s not the main focus. David, who works as an analyst, says his research led him to lifting weights because it helps burn calories all through the day and then some. In fact, he says when he broke his arm and could only do cardio for a while, he gained nine pounds.

“Lifting is where it’s at,” said David. “Weight lifting helps increase your metabolism, because you’re tearing your fibers. While your fibers are repairing, your body uses fat cells.”

Though the two workout as much as they can, they do a lot of the heavy lifting in the kitchen. David and his son live in a house in Puyallup and when the house next door to him became vacant, Andre and his family moved in. The two now spend a lot of time cooking clean dishes like chicken and broccoli while getting in family time.

“We honestly talk every day,” said David.

David and Andre workout in several places, but L.A. Fitness in Puyallup seems to be their hub. When they workout, random people walk up to congratulate them on their progress.

The brothers are dreaming of a time when they can become personal trainers or even open their own gym. David has already been helping people in the 400-pound range lose weight on the program he created for himself. David says he's helped one man lose nearly 70 pounds.

Still, that doesn’t mean they want to be at the gym all the time.

“There are days I don’t want to come in,” said David. “There are days I’d rather just lay in bed. There are days I’m like ‘I’m not going in' and I’m like what am I doing? It’s a lifestyle. You have to define what you want for yourself.”

