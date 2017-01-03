Breast Feeding Difficulties could be the result of a Tongue Tied Infant

If breast feeding is painful and your child seems irritable after feeding there may be an answer.

It's been well established that breast feeding a newborn is the ultimate way to nourish and guard your child's health. But often there can be obstacles to overcome along the way.

Seattle Children's Neonatologists say if breast feeding is painful or your baby has trouble latching it’s OK and you should ask your doctor for help. It just may be that your infant is tongue tied.



"Ideally they hold onto the nipple by suction. But if the tongue isn't working well sometimes they lose the suction. They can resort to the use of the jaw and I'm going to hold onto my mother’s nipple by clenching the jaw," says Dr. Isabella Knox, a neonatologist at Seattle Children's.



When the little piece of tissue under the tongue called the frenulum is short and tightly tethers the tongue to the floor of the mouth it’s referred to as being tongue tied. Because of this, the baby can't lift their tongue very high or stick it out preventing the baby from latching onto his mother's breast when it's time eat.

This leads to the baby not getting enough milk and more often than not, real pain for the mother.

How do you know if this is happening to you?

Here are some symptoms; Acting irritable or fussy, even after feeding, poor weight gain or weight loss, sometimes tongue tied babies will make a loud sucking sound or bite down as a result of not being able to latch properly.

Again, painful. What can be done?

First off – you can leave it alone, and have a lactation consultant help you work through the issue. If that is not an option you many providers can perform a simple procedure called a frenotomy.



“Just elevate the tongue, there’s a little instrument for this and snip that front edge of the frenulum and often times it just melts away, sometimes you have to make a couple of snips, there are doctors who do it with a laser,” says Dr. Knox.



The practice of cutting the frenulum has been done since the middle ages. In fact Dr. Knox says some midwifes grew their fingernails long for cutting, she says it's even mentioned in the bible.

How does the baby react? I can tell you from personal experience that the procedure was over very quickly and at least my baby cried very little.

Now of course with any procedure there is the possibility of infection and bleeding, but it's very rare.



Some babies may take a few days to even weeks to learn to use their newly freed tongue. But often babies adapt quickly, and mothers notice an immediate difference in the comfort and effectiveness of post procedure breastfeeding.

This is not a procedure you do by yourself. You should visit your baby’s doctor if you think your child may be tongue tied.

