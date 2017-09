File photo: Microsoft mogul Bill Gates (Photo: Thomas Sampson/Getty Images/AFP)

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is celebrating a milestone.

It's the 20th anniversary of the Global Burden of Disease Study.

It's the foundation's largest grant-funded project and has helped transform health care and health policy around the world.

Bill Gates will give a keynote address today during a special celebration at Seattle Center's McCaw Hall.

