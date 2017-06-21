Avoid jet lag while globetrotting this summer

Frequent fliers all have their secrets, and a doctor of circadian medicine shares his for avoiding jet leg during your seasonal travel.

Many Americans vacation in another country or even the other side of the U.S., but instead of feeling well rested when they return, they are hit with jet lag.

No matter where you fly, beating jet lag is a tough task.

Sleep specialist Dr. Matthew Edlund says it all comes down to your internal clock.

"Let's say you fly from Tampa to Rome, what you're basically doing is you're taking a 24 hour day, and now it's a 19 hour day, and your body doesn't know what that time is, so your liver doesn't come back on Rome time as quickly as your lungs, which is faster than your brain," says Dr. Edlund.

So how do we prevent the sluggish aftermath?

"The real trick in treating jet lag is to know what your inner clock time is and then adjust using light. If you're flying east put on sunglasses, if you're gonna get there in the morning, and then use the sunglasses for like 3 to 4 hours and then get sunlight and exercise," says Dr. Edlund.

Exercise and light help your body adjust and if you don't prepare for jet lag before your trip remember these three key factors;

"Try to get used to their time zone through light, through physical activity, and through food," says Dr. Edlund.

Staying hydrated is important and helps your body cope with jet lag. Also, be sure to change the time on your watch which will help mentally adjust to your new time zone.

And always put the phone down early at night.

