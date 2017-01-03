5 hidden dangers for children at home

Make home safe for baby. (KING) (Photo: KING)

This week, video of a dresser toppling over onto a toddler is going viral. Many parents may be asking what other hidden dangers are in the home for young children.

We consulted with Dr. Elizabeth Meade, the chief of Pediatrics at Swedish Medical Center. She provided a list of five things to childproof your home. (These are in addition to common sense things like outlet covers and table bumpers, but also are ones many people forget and can be the most dangerous).



- Restrict access to harmful cleaning products and chemicals (particular dangers are laundry detergent pods, some cleaning solutions, antifreeze, gasoline/kerosene) and lock away all medications and alcohol/marijuana/liquid nicotine

- Make sure the floor and reachable surfaces are free of small objects that can be swallowed (particular dangers are button batteries and small magnets)

- Secure heavy furniture and electronics to the wall

- Make sure your child has a safe sleep environment, especially for infants- no crib bumpers/stuffed animals/pillows in the crib - and that the crib is appropriately set up for your child's age and size

- Make sure kids have no access to standing water (pools, hot tubs, even buckets or large puddles in the yard). Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in age 1-4-year-olds

