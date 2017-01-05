425 Magazine: EvergreenHealth offers clinical study opportunity for people with Alzheimer's

Photo courtesy EvergreenHealth via Facebook (425 Magazine) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

EvergreenHealth is now accepting patients interested in participating in a national clinical research study on Alzheimer’s. The study, Imaging Dementia-Evidence for Amyloid Scanning (IDEAS), is the first Alzheimer’s-focused study EvergreenHealth has participated in.

Through the IDEAS study, researchers will monitor the progress of participating patients for a total of 12 months. In that time, researchers will look to see if PET scans can help identify the causes and symptoms of Alzheimer’s and dementia and provide insight into better treatment strategies for the disease. The study, which is led by the Alzheimer’s Association and managed by the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the American College of Radiology Imaging Network (ACRIN), is non-invasive , after the initial PET scan, patients can continue with their normal course of care.

“As a health system, we continually strive to be at the forefront of innovation and research. We are honored to offer our first Alzheimer’s disease research study, which alongside specialists and physicians across the country, will help provide important insights into ways we can improve treatments for those suffering from cognitive impairment and dementia,” Bob Malte, EvergreenHealth CEO, said in a press release. “We encourage all who are eligible to consider participating, as our clinical research is another way to advance our purpose of enriching the health and well-being of those we serve.”

Read the full story on 425 Magazine.

Copyright 2016 KING