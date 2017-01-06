24 influenza deaths this season, state says

. (Photo: NBC News)

This year's flu epidemic is only accelerating. New data out Friday from the State Department of Health shows the flu is being blamed for 24 deaths in Washington – with the biggest surge at the end of 2016.

From Christmas to New Year’s Eve, 15 people died from flu complications. Almost all were 65 years old or older and had existing health issues, according to the report.

“When seniors become infected with H3N2, as opposed to other strains of the virus, they’re much more likely to end up with pneumonia, complications of influenza, end up in the hospital or require ICU care,” Everett Clinic’s Dr. Yuan-Po Tu said.

During the last week of 2016, 255 of 1,011 samples in Washington tested by the World Health Organization/National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System came back positive for influenza, 26 with the H3N2 strain, and 229 with Influenza A.

Medical Centers in Snohomish County have been hit especially hard. The number of hospitalizations reported for the 2016-17 season has climbed to more than 50 in the past three weeks. In previous years, hospitalizations stayed below 20 during non-epidemic years.

Doctors at Everett Clinic say the number of children vaccinated at the clinic went from 21,000 last year to 15,000 this year.

“We believe the vast majority of the gap there was because FluMist was pulled off the market this year. Last year we gave about 6,000 doses of flu mist. Well, that’s the gap right there,” Dr. Tu said.

He says we are only about three to four weeks into the flu season, and have at least eight more weeks to go.

Copyright 2016 KING