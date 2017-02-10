172 flu deaths reported in deadliest flu season since 2010

SEATTLE – This year’s flu season is now the most deadly in at least six years.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 172 people have died from the flu so far this season, surpassing 2014-15, which recorded 157 deaths throughout the entire season.

The majority of those deaths, 151 deaths, were in people age 65 or older. 14 deaths were in people ages 50-64, five were in people ages 25-49, and two were in people ages 5-24.

King County reported 35 deaths, the most of any county. Pierce County reported 34 deaths, Snohomish County reported 33, and Clark County reported 16.

The state started recording flu deaths in 2010. The state also cautioned that the actual number of flu deaths may be higher, as flu deaths can be underreported.

