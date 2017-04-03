Issaquah students sick from suspected norovirus outbreak

Norovirus (Photo: KING)

About 100 students from an Issaquah elementary school stayed home ill with norovirus-like symptoms Monday.

Fourteen percent of Grand Ridge Elementary students were absent with norovirus-like symptoms, said L. Michelle, Issaquah School District executive director of communications.

Michelle said the school has remained open but has been thoroughly cleaned.

The district is working with the King County Health Department, and parents are being told to keep their kids home if they have norovirus symptoms. Those can include: vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches.

Norovirus is highly contagious and this is just one of several recent outbreaks. Last month, norovirus outbreaks were linked to a Marysville trampoline park, a Seattle elementary school, and raw oysters served in King County.Those outbreaks appear to be over.

People usually recover from norovirus within a few days.

