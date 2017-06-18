Have a flight next week? American Airlines recommends changing it due to the heat

File photo of an American Airlines plane. (Photo: Getty Images)

American Airlines is offering customers who are either arriving at or departing from Phoenix next week the chance to change their flights to avoid travel interruptions caused by the heat.

Customers who have flights scheduled between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday can make changes to their travel plans without a fee.

Heat has disrupted travel at Sky Harbor in the past. In 1990, Phoenix experienced its hottest day ever with 122-degree weather and planes were grounded because pilots were not certain the aircrafts would perform well in the heat.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to reach record high temperatures with Tuesday expected to have a temperature high of 121 degrees.

If your flight is scheduled during the times mentioned above, you can change your flight by contacting American Airlines reservations line at +1-800-433-7300.

