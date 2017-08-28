Harvey: Links to information and how you can help the victims

As Harvey continues to wreak havoc on southern Texas, and specifically Houston -- the fourth-largest city in America -- the worst may be yet to come.
The average annual rainfall in Houston is 50 inches, but the city has already seen half that much in the last two days, and another 25 inches could fall by Saturday.
FEMA says Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey, based on current estimates, will send some 30,000 people into shelters and at least 450,000 people will be seeking some disaster assistance.
The Houston Independent School District has canceled school for the week, affecting 215,000 students.
One thing people who are watching this from afar want to do is help, or stay up to date with information.
Here are some helpful links:
Donate to Northwest Response: Hurricane Harvey
City of Houston – Emergency Information
On Twitter: Emergency Information from the City of Houston
Harris County Flood Control District rainfall totals
Rice University & Texas Medical Center flood alert system (rainfall totals and radar images)
KHOU (KING 5's sister station)
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs