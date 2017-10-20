Hallmark releases Christmas movie lineup

Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin host Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas Preview Show' which airs Sunday, October 22nd on the Hallmark Channel. (Photo: Hallmark)

KUSA - Thanksgiving is still a month away, but I know what we should be thankful for this year:

34 new Hallmark Christmas movies!

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have revealed their schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2017.

Here are the 34 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:

Sat. Oct. 28 - Marry Me at Christmas, Hallmark (Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan)

Sat. Nov. 4 - Christmas Festival of Ice, Hallmark (Taylor Cole, Wendy Crewson)

Sat. Nov. 4 - The Perfect Christmas Present, Hallmark M&M (Sam Page, Tara Holt)

Sun. Nov. 5 - Miss Christmas, Hallmark (Brooke D'Orsay, Marc Blucas)

Sun. Nov. 5 - Christmas in the Air, Hallmark M&M (Catherine Bell, Eric Close)

Sat. Nov. 11 - The Sweetest Christmas, Hallmark (Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Adams)

Sat. Nov. 11 - A Song For Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Rebecca Tobin, Kevin McGarry)

Sun. Nov. 12 - Enchanted Christmas, Hallmark (Alexa & Carlos PenaVega)

Sun. Nov. 12 - Engaging Father Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Erin Krakow, Niall Matter)

Sat. Nov. 18 - Coming Home For Christmas, Hallmark (Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe)

Sat. Nov. 18 - Christmas Homecoming, Hallmark M&M (Julie Benz, Michael Shanks)

Sun. Nov. 19 - A Gift to Remember, Hallmark (Ali Liebert, Peter Porte)

Sun. Nov. 19 - A Bramble House Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Autumn Reeser)

Wed. Nov. 22 - With Love, Christmas, Hallmark (Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O'Connell)

Thur. Nov. 23 - The Mistletoe Inn, Hallmark (Alicia Witt, David Alpay)

Fri. Nov. 24 - Finding Santa, Hallmark (Jodie Sweetin)

Sat. Nov. 25 - The Christmas Train, Hallmark (Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack)

Sun. Nov. 26 - Switched For Christmas, Hallmark (Candace Cameron Bure)

Sat. Nov. 26 - A Joyous Christmas, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 2 - Christmas in Evergreen, Hallmark (Holly Robinson Peete)

Sat. Dec. 2 - Christmas in Angel Falls, Hallmark M&M (Rachael Boston)

Sun. Dec. 3 - Christmas at Holly Lodge, Hallmark (Allison Sweeney)

Sun. Dec. 3 - The Magical Christmas Ornaments, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 9 - Christmas Encore, Hallmark (Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott)

Sat. Dec. 9 - The Christmas Cottage, Hallmark M&M

Sun. Dec. 10 - The Christmas Shop, Hallmark

Sun. Dec. 10 - Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 16 - Father Christmas, Hallmark

Sat. Dec. 16 - Unbridled Love, Hallmark M&M

Sun. Dec. 17 - Christmas Connection, Hallmark

Sun. Dec. 17 - Reindeer Games, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 23 - Christmas Getaway, Hallmark

Mon. Dec. 25 - When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree, Hallmark (Lori Loughlin)

Sat. Dec. 30 - A Royal New Year's Eve, Hallmark

Hallmark starts their around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, October 27.

The channels are airing one-hour preview specials to prepare Christmas film fanatics.

Holly Robinson Peete hosts "Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas Preview Show" on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday, October 21.

Hallmark Channel airs "Countdown to Christmas Preview Show" on Sunday, October 22 with hosts Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Jodie Sweetin (who all have new Hallmark Christmas movies this year).

See all the details about Hallmark Channel's full Christmas lineup here and Hallmark Movie & Mysteries Christmas schedule here.

