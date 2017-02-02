Groundhogs other than famous Phil predict early spring

Staten Island Chuck, a groundhog who looks for his shadow to predict whether or not the region will experience six more weeks of winter or the coming of spring, looks on at the Staten Island Zoo on Feb. 2, 2015. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew Burton, 2015 Getty Images)

Punxsutawney Phil has spoken - and we can expect six more weeks of winter after the groundhog saw his shadow early this morning.

It was Phil's 131st prediction, an institution in the Western Pennsylvania town of Punxsutawney that dates back to 1886. (Phil has a spotty record over the past 30 years, predicting the weather correctly only half the time). But did you know Phil isn't the only groundhog predicting winter's weather? At least of dozen other furry hogs make their predictions on February 2 - and most of them don't agree with Phil's forecast.

Meet Phil's fellow groundhogs and their predictions for 2017:

General Beauregard Lee (Stone Mountain, GA) - Early Spring

Hutty the Hog (Kansas City, MO) - Early Spring

Fufu the hedgehog (Portland, OR) - Early Spring

Staten Island Chuck (New York) - Early Spring

Fred la marmotte (Val d'Espoir, Quebec) - Early Spring

Wiarton Willie (Wiarton, Ontario) - Early Spring

So, my prediction is official. I didn't see my shadow so an early spring it is. #officialprediction #earlyspring — Wiarton Willie (@willieofficial) February 2, 2017

Shubenacadie Sam (Shubenecadie, Nova Scotia) - Early Spring

Little @ShubenacadieSam ran over to say hello to me! Watch til the end! @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/4iXTXH0xOL — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) February 2, 2017

Dunkirk Dave (Dunkirk, New York) - 6 more weeks of winter

