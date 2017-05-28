GoFundMe page for stabbing victims (Photo: gofundme.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Following the tragic stabbing on a MAX train in Portland that left two people dead and another injured, the online community stepped up in a big way.

In less than 48 hours afterward, a GoFundMe page posted to provide financial support for families of the victims has raised more than $300,000.

"They are heroes, yet their families are not only going to be faced with the pain of losing people they love, but with financial hardships from their passings," a description on the GoFundMe page says.

Another fundraising page on LaunchGood, has raised more than $260,000 for the three victims.

Witnesses say two of the men lost their lives when they tried to calm down a man berating two young women, who are believed to be Muslim, with hate speech. The suspect stabbed and killed the two good Samaritans, and injured the third, who is expected to survive.

A GoFundMe page set up for the third victim, who was injured, has raised almost $100,000 as of Sunday morning. A YouCaring fundraising page for the two girls has raised more than $7,000 as of Sunday morning.

The victims were identified Saturday as 53-year-old Ricky John Best, of Happy Valley, 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, of Southeast Portland, and Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Southeast Portland. Best and Meche were killed. Fletcher is in a hospital recovering from his injuries.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the men heroes for their actions.

"Two men lost their lives and another was injured for doing the right thing, standing up for people they didn't know against hatred. Their actions were brave and selfless, and should serve as an example and inspiration to us all. They are heroes," Wheeler said.

