Gin recalled for having almost double the alcohol content

A gin is being recalled, because it's too ginned up.

Some Bombay Sapphire has almost double the alcohol content, Canadian authorities warned.

The problem arose during production when a batch of Bombay's London Dry Gin was bottled before it was correctly diluted to correct 40% alcohol content by volume; instead, it's 77%, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Shoppers are advised not to drink London Dry Gin in 1.14-liter bottles with the product code L16304 W and the UPC 6 20213 19020 8, and stores have been told to remove the drink from their shelves, the CFIA said.

The agency explained that it was investigating the matter, which may lead to the recall of other products. There have been no reported illnesses associated with drinking the gin.

This recall was triggered by the company, the CFIA said.

Bombay Sapphire is a Bacardi Limited brand, a Bermuda-based privately-held company best known for its namesake rum. It also owns Grey Goose Vodka and Dewar's.

Bacardi, which sells its drinks in 160 countries, could not immediately reached for comment.

