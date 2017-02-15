GeekWire: Amazon ranks highest in corporate reputation

GeekWire file photo

For the second straight year, Amazon has topped the list of America’s 100 most visible companies, and the ninth straight year that Amazon has been in the top 10.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the news in an internal email, below, obtained by GeekWire on Wednesday. “Congratulations, Amazonians,” Bezos said in the subject line before crediting customer obsession and more for the recognition.

Grocery chains Wegmans and Publix Super Markets rounded out the top three on the list, while tech companies such as Apple (5), Google (8), Netflix (18) and Microsoft (20) made the top 20. Facebook came in at No. 56.

