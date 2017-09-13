Geekwire: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says state is talking with Amazon about ‘HQ2' implications

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee speaks at the 2017 Cascadia Innovation Corridor conference. (Red Box Pictures Photo / Scott Eklund) (Photo: Scott Eklund, Red Box Pictures3131 Western Ave. Suite 323Seattle, WA 98121)

Amazon will no doubt get offers from all over the nation for its second headquarters project, but Washington officials are talking about how they can keep the retail giant inside state lines.

Speaking at the Cascadia Innovation Corridor conference in Seattle Wednesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he has spoken with Amazon leaders wants to better understand the company’s needs for its second headquarters and the 50,000 jobs that will eventually come with it. The state is also learning more about which cities in Washington are interested and make sense as a landing spot.

“There are important discussions going on now about the future of Amazon,” Inslee said. “We are excited about this amazing company, and it is an amazing company because it understands fundamentally that innovation is the stock and trade of our state, so I am looking forward to those discussions.”

