KING
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

GeekWire: Univ. of Washington researchers developing smartphone app that can detect concussions

Taylor Soper, GeekWire , KING 12:47 PM. PDT September 06, 2017

Shwetak Patel and his colleagues at the University of Washington have already figured out how a smartphone can be used to measure blood pressure; to screen for pancreatic cancer; and to check for jaundice in newborns.

Now the innovators are developing smartphone-based technology that could have a huge impact for how concussions are assessed in sports, military, and many other scenarios.

PupilScreen is a new project out of the UW’s Ubicomplab that uses a combination of a smartphone’s camera and machine learning to analyze the pupil of someone suffering from a potential concussion.

Read more at GeekWire 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories