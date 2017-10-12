Geekwire: Rose McGowan goes after Amazon and Jeff Bezos calling out abuses in Hollywood

Rose McGowan regained access to her Twitter account on Thursday following a temporary suspension by the social media platform for violating its terms of service. The actress has been a leading voice in recent days in criticizing Harvey Weinstein and those who failed to speak out against the Hollywood producer’s past sexual abuse of women.
Thursday afternoon she used a series of tweets to go after Amazon and Jeff Bezos, calling on the CEO to “stop funding rapists” and “stand with truth.”
Last September, McGowan said she had sold a show to Amazon Studios that she wrote and planned to direct. Various reports said the show might deal with McGowan’s upbringing in the Children of God cult.
