GeekWire: PATH receives $120M Gates Foundation grant to fuel vaccine development across the globe

PATH partners with researchers in Vietnam to work on a vaccine against influenza. (PATH Photo / Matthew Dakin)

Seattle-based global health nonprofit PATH announced Wednesday that it has received a $120 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation aimed at fueling the organization’s development and deployment of life-saving vaccines.

The funds will go to the PATH Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access (CVIA), which launched last year with an initial $11 million in funding from the Gates Foundation. As part of the grant, CVIA also added four vaccine experts to its leadership team.

“We’re proud of our two decades of developing and delivering vaccines that are saving millions of lives,” PATH CEO Steve Davis said in a press release. “With this solid base of funding and this world-class team, PATH can do even more to combat age-old scourges and emerging threats.”

