(Photo: Chong, Loo)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- An alligator was pulled from a storm drain in Oldsmar and the capture was caught on video.

John Ruel posted the video on his Facebook page.

The trapper attempted to pull the gator out through the drain and managed to tape the gator's mouth shut before it scurried back to safety.

Then the gator was hoisted up through the manhole.

