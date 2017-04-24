Gator handcuffed after trespassing in Louisiana home

(Photo: St. Tammany Fire District #1, NBC)

Louisiana wildlife agents rounded up an alligator that was found over the weekend roaming a neighborhood near New Orleans.

A homeowner in Slidell spotted the reptile in his garage and called the fire department.

St. Tammany Fire officials contacted Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents for help.

Firefighters pulled out their cell phones and started to record wildlife officials removing the gator, but it didn't want to go without a fight.

The gator began thrashing around as one of the agents dragged it out of the garage onto the front lawn.

Another agent was finally able to saddle the gator while another handcuffed it.

