Gas prices remain high in Washington despite record oil supply

Drivers in Washington are paying more at the pump than the national average, according to recent data from AAA.

Regular gas in Washington averages $2.87 a gallon while the national average is $2.34. Hawaii leads the nation with the highest gas prices at $3.06. California, Alaska, Washington and Oregon round out the top five.

>>Click here to check the lowest gas prices near you

So why is the West Coast paying so much? AAA says it to a refinery currently down for maintenance near San Francisco. A second refinery California will likely to go down at the end of the month.

Right now there's no shortage of gas. Supplies remain unseasonably high across the country, but that could all change with the summer travel season just around the corner. A drop in supply could send prices higher in the coming weeks, according to AAA.

A year ago, Washington drivers paid 33 cents less a gallon than current prices.

