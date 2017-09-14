School shooting suspect said he'd been bullied, got guns from father's safe: Court docs

The suspect in the shooting at Freeman High School Wednesday got the guns from his father's gun safe, according to probable cause documents released Thursday

The documents also say that suspect claimed he was picked on by one of the students that were shot, but did not come to shoot him specifically.

One student was killed, and three girls were injured at the school Wednesday morning.

Editor's note: The following includes details from the court documents which some may consider too sensitive to read.

According to the documents, a Spokane County Sheriff's Office detective was the first on the scene and saw numerous spent cartridge cases in the second-floor hallway.

The hall was also covered in an unknown white powder. A student on Wednesday described the powder in the hall after the suspect allegedly shot at the ceiling.

The detective saw a victim lying on the floor near classroom 211.

A duffel bag was also spotted on the floor by deputies which included numerous boxes of .223 rifle ammunition, according to the documents.

A teacher interviewed by deputies said he saw the suspect carrying a handgun after he heard multiple gunshots. When the teacher left the classroom, he saw the suspect had dropped the gun, put his hands on his head, and gave himself up to a janitor who was ordering the suspect to lay down on the ground.

The teacher then said he saw an assault style rifle on the floor near his classroom and picked it up. He put it back in the classroom to secure it.

A bus driver told detectives the suspect had boarded the bus earlier in the day with a large, athletic-style duffel bag. The driver said she thought it suspicious because she knew the suspect did not participate in sports.

Detectives interviewed the suspect, who said he had been bullied by students, according to the documents. He claimed he had been seeing a school counselor for suicidal thoughts.

The suspect said he got the guns from his father's large gun safe at their home and was familiar with how to use a gun. According to detectives, he said he brought one rifle to school in the large bag and one inside his coat pocket.

The suspect said, according to the documents, that as soon as he walked into school, he went straight to the second floor. He dropped the bag and removed the rifle and tried to load it. He said the gun jammed and he struggled to load it. He then gave up on the rifle and pulled out the handgun.

During all this, the victim allegedly saw him and said "I always knew you were going to shoot up the school" and "You know that is going to get you in trouble."

The suspect told detectives he had been picked on by the victim before but did not come to the school that day to specifically shoot him and did not have any specific targets. He told detectives that he wanted to teach everyone a lesson about what happens when they bully others.

The suspect shot the victim once in the stomach and once in the face, according to the documents. As the victim fell to the ground, the suspect walked down the hall and shot into a crowd of students, hitting three others.

Another student interviewed by detectives claimed the suspect has bragged about owning multiple guns and says he knows how to make improvised explosive devices. He claimed, according to the student, that his father would buy guns for him.

The suspect's father confirmed that the suspect knows the combination to the gun safe where the guns likely came from, according to detectives who interviewed him.

The suspect's mother also said a suicide note written by him was found in their house sitting on a counter. It was written over a week ago, and a copy was given to his parents.

