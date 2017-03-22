Former abused dog a 'hero' after finding naked child in a field

When Petunia was rescued a year ago by a Michigan family, she had endured two broken legs, a belly full of carpet, broken ribs – all of which had happened at different times. (Photo: Delta Animal Shelter)

A year later, Petunia, renamed Peanut by her forever family, is the one doing the rescuing.

On March 17, Peanut started going crazy at her home in Escanaba, Michigan. Her owners recounted Peanut’s unusual behavior in a letter to Delta Animal Shelter, where the dog was rescued one year prior.

She was running up and down the stairs, barking and yelping, her owners wrote, so they let Peanut outside.

Peanut went barreling into a field just outside the owners’ home. One of the owners followed Peanut, where the two made a startling discovery.

Curled up in a ball, Peanut and her owner found a 3-year-old girl, naked and shivering, Peanut’s owners wrote.

The owner scooped up the little girl, wrapped her up in a sweatshirt and brought her inside. He then called the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies noted it was approximately 32 degrees outside when the little girl was found.

By the time the ambulance arrived, the owners said the little girl could only say one thing: “doggie.”

Deputies said the little girl was uninjured and transported to a nearby hospital.

An investigation led deputies to the child’s parents at a nearby home, and the home was quickly discovered to be unsafe and unsanitary for a child, sheriff’s officials said.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the found girl and another child were eventually removed from the home, deputies said.

Thanks to Peanut, a little girl’s life was saved today, Delta Animal Shelter members wrote on their Facebook page.

Peanut’s owners said the dog “has been such a blessing to us, and now to others. Words cannot express how grateful we are that we have Peanut in our lives and how amazing she is.”

“She is a part of our family now and thanks to wonderful people like you at the shelter, she is alive,” the owners wrote. “Without her, not only would she have been gone from this world, but the life of this little girl might have been taken as well.”

