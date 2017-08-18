Florida gov. 'heartbroken' after 4 officers shot

Two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officers were shot on Friday night. (Photo: WTLV)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Two police officers in Jacksonville and two police officers in Kissimmee were shot on Friday night, according to authorities.

Jacksonville shooting

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on his official Twitter account that he is "Heartbroken to hear of the loss" of two police officers in in Kissimmee, in central Florida.

One officer is in critical condition, and one is in stable condition after being shot in a downtown area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The suspect involved in the shooting has died.

Scott also said that two police officers who had been shot in the northern city of Jacksonville were "in danger."

Kissimmee shooting

One Kissimmee police officer died and a second is in grave condition after being shot Friday night, according to Florida authorities.

The Kissimmee police chief said three suspects are in custody and one is sought.

The Kissimmee Police Department says via its official Twitter site that the officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.



Kissimmee is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) south of Orlando.

