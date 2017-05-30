Flight to Seattle grounded in Kansas City due to smell of gas

***File image*** Alaska Airlines (Photo: KING 5 News)

Alaska Airlines flight 35, which was traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Seattle, was grounded late Monday evening because the smell of gas was detected on board. More than 100 people were stuck at Kansas City International Airport (KCI) while rearrangements were being made.

The flight made the emergency landing around 11 p.m. Monday evening. There were no initial reports of injuries, but four flight attendants were sent to the hospital feeling lightheaded.

KHSB reported that two passengers were offered hotel rooms, but the conditions were so poor they returned to the airport. Ali Hoxie of 41 Action News in Kansas City also tweeted that Alaska offered passengers $400 vouchers.

Passengers tell me they were offered a $400 voucher from @AlaskaAir @41actionnews — Ali Hoxie (@ali_hoxie) May 30, 2017

The next flight to Seattle will arrive at KCI at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Alaska Airlines tweeted to some concerned passengers that everyone was rebooked for the Tuesday flight. The airline also said it would not be issuing refunds to customers.

Hoxie also tweeted a video from inside the plane while the smell was being investigated.

Video inside flight ground at @KCIAirport due to smell of gas reported by crew @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/h2ixdmd2We — Ali Hoxie (@ali_hoxie) May 30, 2017

