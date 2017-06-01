Evergreen State College closes due to 'direct threat'

evergreen_state_college2010 (Photo: KING)

Evergreen State College is closing immediately for the day due to a direct threat to the campus, according to an announcement posted on its website.



The college is asking everyone to leave campus or return to their residence halls and await further instructions.



The campus is located in Olympia.



Protests have been reported on the campus in the last week, but there's no indication if the current closing is related.



Last Tuesday and Wednesday, demonstrations involved as many as 200 students.



KING 5's Drew Mikkelsen is heading to the campus.

© 2017 KING-TV