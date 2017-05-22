Everett youth soccer coach helping minority kids

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
SKYKING: Federal Way strip mall fire
-
Missing teen presumed drowned after trying to swim across Snoqualmie River
-
U District business brace for change
-
Fire rips through Ballard boat house
-
Pike Place fish thrower catches Copper River sockeye salmon
-
Possible new leak at Hanford nuclear site
-
Everett: a fast growing alternative to Seattle
-
Amazon hiring 1,000 for its Kent facility
-
Fire destroys Federal Way businesses
-
KING 5 News Now
More Stories
-
80 degrees returns to Seattle after nearly 9 monthsMay 22, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Water safety tips as the temperatures heat upMay 22, 2017, 11:01 a.m.
-
Video: Sea lion snatches girl from BC pier into waterMay 21, 2017, 11:44 a.m.